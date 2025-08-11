Infosys announces implementation of nCino platform for ABN AMRO Bank

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) IT services firm Infosys on Monday announced the next phase of implementation and 'go live' of the nCino platform for ABN AMRO Bank, counted among the largest banks in the Netherlands.

The project sought to transform ABN AMRO's loan origination and collateral management process by consolidating multiple legacy systems into a single, unified platform, enhancing the bank's ability to serve its customers and streamline operations, according to a release.

"Infosys is one of the primary Application Development and Maintenance partners of ABN AMRO, and has, during the implementation, demonstrated expertise in nCino Platform capabilities, helping facilitate migration of over 100,000 records from multiple legacy systems over a period of 11 months," the release said.

Infosys was selected by ABN AMRO for its expertise in digital and cloud transformation capabilities and its ability to deliver solutions.

The nCino Platform provides ABN AMRO with a centralised solution for managing assets and collateral, while mitigating data quality issues.

The unified platform optimises customer onboarding and loan origination processes, improves operational efficiency, and helps ensure regulatory compliance.

Infosys supported integrations across ABN AMRO's shared capabilities and diverse IT systems throughout the credit origination and collateral management processes, while also developing a data migration and reconciliation strategy.

*** Wipro completes SAP cloud implementation for AusNet * IT services company Wipro on Monday announced the completion of a large-scale SAP cloud implementation for AusNet, Victoria's largest diversified energy network business.

The programme, delivered ahead of schedule, replaced legacy systems with an integrated modern cloud platform, marking a milestone in the company's achievement of secure, scalable and future-ready digital infrastructure, according to a release.

"Wipro Limited, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced the successful completion of a large-scale cloud ERP system transformation, using RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition for AusNet, Victoria's (Australia) largest diversified energy network business," the release said.

Put simply, RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation is SAP offering that enables organisations to transition their ERP systems to the cloud, modernising business processes and IT landscape. PTI MBI MBI SHW