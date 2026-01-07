Infosys, Cognition join hands to push AI software engineer `Devin' across global enterprises

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) IT service company Infosys and AI coding agent firm Cognition on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration to scale AI software engineer 'Devin' across global enterprises.

The collaboration will deploy Devin across Infosys’ internal engineering ecosystem as well as client engagements globally. Cognition is maker of Devin, an AI coding agent and software engineer.

"Infosys Topaz Fabric is a purpose-built agentic services suite – a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem.

"Combining the secure, modular architecture of Infosys Topaz Fabric with Cognition’s advanced agentic and autonomous engineering capabilities, the collaboration aims to help enterprises achieve accelerated time-to-market, enhanced developer productivity, and reduced modernisation timelines," a release said.

Having used `Devin' for the past six months and seeing significant improvement across both engineering quality and efficiency, Infosys will integrate it into its internal engineering teams, embed it within client delivery models, and enable deployment within customers’ engineering environments.

To scale adoption, Infosys and Cognition are collaborating on shared engineering frameworks and enablement programs geared to bring the integrated capabilities of Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin to engineers across industries, the release added.

Infosys Topaz Fabric and Devin will automate brown field engineering, tech debt reduction and modernisation, while creating virtual engineers to resolve complex production and maintenance challenges. "To ensure secure, enterprise-grade adoption, Infosys and Cognition will jointly develop industry-specific solutions, AI-native modernisation blueprints, and scalable engineering frameworks, supported by co-innovation labs and enablement programs," it added. PTI MBI MBI ANU ANU