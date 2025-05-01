Infosys completes acquisition of MRE Consulting

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) IT major Infosys has completed the acquisition of technology and business consulting firm MRE Consulting for USD 36 million (about Rs 305 crore) in an all-cash deal.

The IT firm has acquired the consultancy company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Infosys Nova Holdings LLC.

The acquisition follows the announcement the company made on April 17, 2025, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

It brings newer capabilities for Infosys in trading and risk management, especially in the energy sector.

"Infosys is witnessing a significant rise in demand for digital transformation in energy and commodity trading and risk management (E/CTRM).

“By combining MRE Consulting's deep E/CTRM capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in the energy, resources and utilities sector, Infosys will aim to further enhance its ability to drive value for clients in this critical area of their business. MRE brings new clients and synergies with new buying centres," the company said in the filing.

Texas-headquartered MRE Consulting will bring a team of over 200 professionals.

Founded in 1994, MRE Consulting provides technology and business consulting services to the energy & utilities, services, and healthcare industries.