Infosys develops AI agent to enhance operations in energy sector

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) IT services major Infosys on Thursday said it has developed an AI agent designed to digitally transform and improve operations in the energy sector.

The new solution integrates Infosys Topaz AI-first offerings, Infosys Cobalt cloud services, alongside Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT4o, aiming to automate reporting, enhance operational efficiencies, and improve decision-making, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

This AI assistant leverages conversational AI to process real-time data, offering predictive insights and early warnings to pre-empt operational challenges. It helps users plan work more effectively, reduce errors and delays, and immediately access critical information.

The end goal, Infosys said, is to boost safety, reliability, quality, and overall operational performance in the energy sector.

“The energy sector faces ongoing challenges in managing complexities of vast volume of operational data while making real-time decisions that ensure safety, efficiency, and peak performance. Our AI Agent solution, powered by Microsoft’s AI and Cloud capabilities, Infosys Topaz, and Infosys Cobalt, directly tackles these challenges by transforming raw data into actionable insights through intuitive conversational AI.

"We see this as a pivotal move toward an AI-first future, where intelligent automation and predictive analytics redefine productivity and operational excellence,” Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head – Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said. PTI ANK ANK SHW