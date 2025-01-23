Infosys expands its campus in Hyderabad, to create 17,000 new jobs

Hyderabad: Infosys Ltd, India's second-largest IT services firm and Telangana government have agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership with the expansion of Infosys’ IT campus at Pocharam here which will create additional 17,000 jobs.

Advertisment

An official release form the government on Thursday said the announcement was made at the World Economic Forum in Davos following the meeting of Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka with the IT and Industries Minister of Telangana D Sridhar Babu.

"The expansion plans will create additional 17,000 jobs in the Pocharam Campus where Infosys already employs over 35,000 jobs making it one of their largest in the country. Construction of new IT buildings in phase 1 with investment of Rs 750 crores will be completed in the next 2-3 years that will accommodate 10,000 people,” it said.

The collaboration highlights Telangana’s proactive approach to supporting industry leaders and encouraging sustainable growth in the technology sector.

Advertisment

“Our partnership with the Government of Telangana reflects our shared vision of driving innovation, empowering communities, and strengthening the IT landscape,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Sridhar Babu said the state government remains dedicated to nurturing talent, creating opportunities, and fostering strategic alliances to propel the state’s economy forward.