Infosys expands strategic pact with US financial institution Citizens to drive AI-led transformation

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday announced the expansion of its long-standing strategic collaboration with Citizens, a financial institution in the US.

Under the pact, Citizens will leverage Infosys' domain expertise in financial services and technologies, including AI, cloud, and automation, to develop cloud-native domain platforms and achieve data centre exit.

"This AI-enabled transformation will also foster an ecosystem of valuable fintech and hyperscaler collaborations, delivering hyper-personalised AI-powered customer experiences, and enhancing operational resilience and stability," it said.

In the last five years, Citizens and Infosys have achieved several key milestones - developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy and blueprint in domain-centric platforms, established a robust data lake, developed enterprise APIs, reached 90 per cent in test automation, migrated critical workloads to the cloud while maintaining operational resilience, and rationalised applications and tools.