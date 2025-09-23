Infosys extends collaboration with Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and power AI future

New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Tuesday announced the expansion of its strategic long-term collaboration with Switzerland's telecom firm Sunrise to accelerate IT transformation and harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in business operations.

Infosys will utilise its strengths in artificial intelligence, analytics, and data, along with its AI platform Infosys Topaz to assist Sunrise in becoming an AI-driven enterprise, and enabling it to create new business propositions by increasing operational speed, efficiency, and quality through data-driven insights and intelligent automation, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

"Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity," Upendra Kohli, Executive Vice President – Communication, Media and Technology (Americas & Europe), Infosys, said.

The Infosys scrip settled 0.16 per cent lower at Rs 1,497.75 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday.