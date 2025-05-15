Infosys extends strategic pact with DNB Bank to drive digital transformation, modernise IT infra

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Indian IT services company Infosys on Thursday announced an expansion of its strategic pact with DNB Bank ASA, to accelerate the bank’s digital transformation.

DNB Bank ASA is Norway’s largest bank.

The Infosys release did not disclose the size of the deal but said it will leverage Infosys’ services, solutions, and platforms, including the Infosys Finacle platform to accelerate DNB Bank's IT modernisation journey, improve resilience, and deliver enhanced customer experience.

Through this collaboration, Infosys will enhance DNB’s IT resilience and customer service capabilities by applying its deep domain expertise and technologies.

It will also help deliver services and solutions that will mitigate risks and minimise disruptions, thus ensuring seamless service delivery supporting the bank's modernisation journey and strategic goals.

Infosys will also modernise DNB’s legacy systems and processes in a phased manner across various functions, enabling it to deliver more agile and personalised lending solutions to its customers.

"Infosys today announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with DNB Bank ASA (DNB), Norway's largest bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation," the release said.

In recent years, the Bengaluru headquartered IT company has significantly enhanced its presence within the Nordic region through strategic alliances, acquisitions, and the establishment of new regional operational hubs.

Infosys said this expansion reflects a commitment to deepening its capabilities and service delivery and also support organisations in the Nordics with their IT and overall business transformation initiatives.

Elin Sandnes, COO and Group Executive Vice President Technology and Services, DNB, said, "With our extended collaboration with Infosys, we are modernising our IT infrastructure and leveraging advanced technologies like AI and ML to enable seamless, personalised, and agile services to our customers".

The partnership allows the bank to proactively address its customers’ evolving needs to ensure they receive the best possible banking experience from DNB, Sandnes said.

"By leveraging Infosys Finacle's industry-leading banking platform and our deep financial services expertise, we are proud to serve as DNB’s strategic partner in modernising their IT infrastructure and unlocking new avenues for innovation and growth.

"Our proven track record in large-scale IT transformations enables DNB to remain resilient while embracing rapid change," Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking and Financial Services, Infosys, said. PTI MBI DRR