Infosys, ExxonMobil to develop high-efficiency cooling systems to meet AI workloads

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Tech services major Infosys on Thursday announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with ExxonMobil to develop and deploy its industry-leading suite of ExxonMobil Data Center Immersion Fluids, which enhances energy efficiency and maximizes use of available power.

This initiative builds on Infosys' commitment to energy innovation, decarbonization, and cross-industry alliances, it said.

In a statement, Infosys said that by leveraging ExxonMobil Data Center Immersion Fluids, Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the collaboration will enable the development and deployment of high-efficiency cooling systems that can meet the growing demands of AI and High-Performance Computing workloads.

"Infosys Topaz will enable real-time optimization of cooling operations, ensuring smarter energy use, predictive maintenance, and scalable, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure," it said.

In parallel, Infosys Cobalt will provide a secure, scalable foundation for the deployment of these solutions across cloud and data center environments, ensuring seamless integration and operational excellence for enterprise clients, it added.

In addition, Infosys said it will focus on scalable solutions for hyperscalers, global enterprises, and public sector organisations across industries like financial services, telecom, manufacturing, energy, and government.

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP and Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "Our expanded collaboration with ExxonMobil marks a pivotal step in scaling next-generation solutions. By leveraging Infosys Topaz for real-time AI-driven optimization and Infosys Cobalt for secure, scalable cloud deployment with ExxonMobil's advanced energy expertise, we are addressing the urgent need for more efficient high-performance digital infrastructure".

According to him, this collaboration has the potential to deliver measurable outcomes by reducing data center energy costs and carbon emissions, while empowering enterprises to scale responsibly and meet the demands of an AI-powered future.

Alistair Westwood, Global Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company, said, "This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation by allowing us to apply our energy and thermal management expertise to the evolving landscape of digital infrastructure. Infosys' suite of AI and digital services is enabling us to pilot and adopt infrastructure that is smarter, efficient, and more resilient."