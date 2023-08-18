Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, Tech Mahindra CEO Gurnani meet CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy and Tech Mahindra CEO C P Gurnani called on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the meeting on 'X', formerly Twitter, Gehlot wrote, "Narayana Murthy appreciated the IT infrastructure of Rajasthan and praised the public welfare schemes of the Rajasthan government.' Murthy particularly appreciated the use of blockchain technology in the government IT infrastructure of Rajasthan, he said.

He said Murthy was requested to associate with Rajasthan government's Rajiv Gandhi Computer Centre for Advanced Technology and Rajiv Gandhi Fintech Digital University.

"I am glad that he has accepted the offer. His guidance will encourage our youths and they will get information about new opportunities," he said. PTI SDA CK