Infosys inaugurates Rs 230 cr-development centre in Nagpur

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) IT services company Infosys on Saturday said it has inaugurated a new development centre at the Mihan-SEZ in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Infosys has invested over Rs 230 crore in the development of this facility, which is spread across 2,65,000 sq ft. The centre will provide greater flexibility for employees to work in a hybrid mode and enable re-skilling and up-skilling of local talent.

"Infosys inaugurates a new development centre in Nagpur. With over Rs 230 crore investment, the 2,65,000 sq ft unique state-of-the-art building is an integration of art and science," according to a release.

The new centre will also give employees the opportunity to work on next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, and digital across multiple industries, such as telecommunications, banking, retail, aerospace, automobile, logistics, and manufacturing, among others.

It will accommodate over 3,000 employees in line with Infosys' future-ready hybrid workplace strategy, the release said.

The development centre was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of senior Infosys executives.