Infosys inks five-year pact with smart Europe GmbH in electric mobility space

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) IT company Infosys has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive company smart Europe GmbH to refine its direct-to-customer business model in Europe, the company said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Under the deal, Infosys will work with smart Europe GmbH to provide enhanced customer experience, data-driven personalisation and engagement for the existing model smart 1, the newly announced smart 3, and other upcoming all-electric models.

Infosys, in a statement, said that "it has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive marquee smart Europe GmbH to refine its Direct-to-Customer (D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience, data-driven personalisation and engagement for the existing model smart 1, the newly announced smart 3, and other upcoming all-electric models from the iconic brand".

smart Europe GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of smart Automobile Co -- a joint venture by Mercedes-Benz AG and Geely Automobile Co.

Advertisment

"Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help smart Europe GmbH redefine the online EV buying experience and apply machine learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and after-sales demand," the statement said.

To enable smart Europe GmbH derive exceptional value from software, data, and cloud investments, Infosys will leverage its trusted process, functional and technical expertise, complemented by a design thinking-led consulting approach.

"We are pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strong leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us boost our operational performance and user experience," smart Europe GmbH Chief Executive Officer Dirk Adelmann said.

Infosys will also help smart Europe GmbH to efficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C sales approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion, sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and accountability.

"We are delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional presence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions," Infosys EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL