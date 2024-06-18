Infosys introduces AI-powered marketing services to help brands drive business growth

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) IT giant Infosys on Tuesday announced the launch of Infosys Aster, a set of AI-powered marketing services that enhance brand experiences, efficiency, and effectiveness for business growth.

With more than 400 marketing assets, 50 plus partners, and more than 20 design studios, Infosys said Aster is accelerating experience, efficiency, and effectiveness for B2B and B2C marketers globally.

"With creative services, experience design, digital commerce, MarTech orchestration, performance marketing and marketing operations, Infosys Aster TM brings agility to the marketing value chain for B2B and B2C brands. With Infosys Aster TM, global brands have realized up to 50 per cent increase in repeat buyers, 30 per cent improvement in the cost of marketing operations, and 40 per cent increase in sales," a company statement said.

It drives AI-led transformation of marketing with integrated, real-time view across customers, brands and channels, enabling companies to increase ROI from marketing, it added.

Infosys Aster helps marketing organisations master the duality of marketing effectiveness and marketing efficiency to truly transform into customer-champions and growth-partners, said Satish H C, EVP and Co-head of Delivery, Infosys.

"Our clients want to tap into new avenues of growth, while deepening customer intimacy, efficiently, in near-real time. They understand the role that modern agile marketing, enabled by data and AI, can play to accelerate their strategy and disintermediate execution," he said.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1497.65 apiece on Tuesday at BSE, up 0.61 per cent from the previous close.