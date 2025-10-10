Infosys launches Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) IT services firm Infosys on Friday announced the launch of its Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce, aimed at helping enterprises scale their digital workforce and enhance customer experiences through advanced AI-driven solutions.

The new suite builds on Infosys’ longstanding collaboration with Salesforce and leverages Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, combined with Salesforce’s agentic AI capabilities, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The suite offers a range of Agentforce solutions to streamline customer interactions, automate processes like service inquiries and sales tasks, and deliver personalised, context-aware experiences across sales, service, and marketing channels.

The solutions have already delivered measurable outcomes for clients, Infosys said, with significant reductions in transactional inquiries, spam, and case handling time.

"By integrating cutting-edge technology offerings, such as Infosys Topaz, and a deep understanding of our clients’ needs, we are empowering businesses to unlock sustainable growth, enhance productivity, and build a foundation for long-term success in an AI-powered world," Dinesh Rao, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said. PTI ANK DRR