Infosys, Linux Foundation Networking team up to drive responsible AI for global networks

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Infosys on Monday announced its collaboration with Linux Foundation Networking (LFN) to advance Responsible AI principles and spur the adoption of domain-specific artificial intelligence across global networks.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering responsible, effective, and sustainable AI technologies on a global scale, according to a release.

Under this initiative, Infosys has contributed its responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework, part of Infosys 'Topaz' AI offerings, to two new networking projects 'Salus and Essedum'.

"Powered by Infosys' comprehensive Responsible AI Toolkit, Salus offers advanced technical guardrails to detect and mitigate AI risks like bias, privacy breaches, and harmful content, while enhancing model transparency," the release said.

Built on Infosys' seed code and existing AI networking solutions, Essedum leverages its AI application development framework to accelerate the integration of AI data, models, and applications within the networking industry, the release added. PTI MBI TRB