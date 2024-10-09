Infosys, Microsoft expand partnership to boost adoption of Microsoft Cloud, GenAI

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) IT giant Infosys on Wednesday announced expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.

Additionally, Infosys will also act as a strategic supplier to support cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft’s enterprise customers.

It will infuse Microsoft’s generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility, according to a regulatory filing.

"Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers," Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said.

The collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive enterprise AI adoption. This includes integrating Microsoft's generative AI offerings with Infosys' existing solutions like Infosys Topaz, Cobalt, and Aster.

The alliance will also work on sharing best practices for Responsible AI.

Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader-- Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said the collaboration addresses various business problems through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like finance, healthcare, supply chain, and telecommunications.

The partnership dates back to when Infosys adopted GitHub Copilot, leading to significant improvements in code modernisation and completion. Currently, Infosys is recognized as a leading user of GitHub Copilot, with over 18,000 developers generating more than 7 million lines of code through this tool.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,953.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 0.28 per cent from the previous close. PTI ANK ANU