Infosys, NVIDIA expand partnership to develop GenAI-powered solutions for telcos

New Delhi: Infosys on Thursday said it has expanded its partnership with American chipmaker NVIDIA to develop GenAI-powered solutions for telecom operators.

The IT major has developed three generative AI solutions powered by its AI-offering Topaz, which make use of NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever embedding models, and NeMo Guardrails to customise and deploy generative AI telco domain-specific large-language models.

It has also used NVIDIA Riva to allow real-time transcription and translations for call centre agents, according to a regulatory filing.

"Telcos are increasingly adopting generative AI solutions to improve the productivity of their businesses with smarter networks, more efficient operations, and enhanced customer service.

"Leveraging NVIDIA's full-stack accelerated computing and AI platform, Infosys Topaz is delivering a suite of domain-specific solutions that will help telcos accelerate and streamline their adoption of generative AI," Ronnie Vasishta, Senior Vice President of Telecom at NVIDIA, said.

These generative-AI solutions have resulted in up to 61 per cent lower latency and 22 per cent absolute improvement in accuracy, the filing said.

Shares of Infosys settled 0.35 per cent lower at Rs 1,932.40 apiece on the BSE.