Infosys opens AI, space tech centre in Hubballi; local headcount crosses 1,000

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) IT major Infosys on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a new Centre for Advanced AI, Cybersecurity, and Space Technology at its Hubballi development centre in Karnataka, a move that establishes the city as a key technology hub for the company and takes its local employee strength to over 1,000.

The centre was inaugurated by Karnataka's Minister for Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil, and Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, Priyank Kharge.

The new centre is part of the 'Infosys Living Labs' network, a global ecosystem of over 12 centres, and will focus on developing advanced digital solutions for clients across the world, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It will specialise in technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, engineering services, SAP, and space technology, catering to industries such as manufacturing, financial services, retail, and healthcare.

"We are thrilled to see Infosys expanding its presence in North Karnataka by surpassing 1,000 employees at its Hubballi Development Center. This milestone not only creates vital employment opportunities but also strengthens industry-academia collaboration, paving the way for local talent to thrive in emerging domains like AI and cybersecurity.

"We encourage Infosys to explore possibilities of expanding its business footprint to other districts of North Karnataka as well, further boosting regional growth and inclusivity," Patil added.