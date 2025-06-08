Infosys opens new development centre in GIFT City to build solutions forglobal BFSI clients

New Delhi: Infosys has opened a new development centre at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), Gandhinagar, to develop solutions for global Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) clients.

The facility, designed to accommodate over 1,000 employees working in a hybrid model, was inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

"It will function as a key TechFin hub, delivering advanced digital solutions for global BFSI clients. Its services will span critical domains including digital banking, regulatory affairs, trade finance, capital markets, cards & payments, as well as risk & compliance management," the company said in a regulatory filing.

It will leverage technologies like AI, generative AI, cloud, APIs, cybersecurity, and blockchain to provide seamless cross-border services and strengthen India's position in global financial technology.

"With its focus on nurturing talent, enabling collaboration, and driving innovation in areas like digital banking and capital markets, the centre will generate valuable employment opportunities and accelerate Gujarat's journey towards becoming a global leader in next-generation digital infrastructure and financial technology," Patel said.