Infosys partners with Yorkshire Building Society to drive digital transformation

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society, which is among the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK, to drive its digital transformation.

Under the deal, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings members, according to a release.

Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society to modernise their operations, improve efficiency, and support future scalability.

The release, however, did not divulge the size of the contract.

Infosys was selected for its deep financial services expertise, digital transformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies, it said.

"Leveraging cloud, data, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations to build a future-ready society," it added. PTI MBI TRB