Infosys Q2 conference begins with tribute to Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Infosys Q2 earnings conference on Tuesday began with a heartfelt tribute to the late Ratan Tata, with the company sharing glimpses and memories from his October 2001 visit to its sprawling campus.

Advertisment

Tata had spent almost an entire day at the Infosys campus and had planted a tree to mark the occasion. Over the years, the tree has flourished, a fond reminder to 'Infoscions' of the value the legendary industrialist stood for and his rich legacy.

"Ratan Tata has left an indelible mark on our country, and really for each of us to be able to dream large and to stay grounded. He will be missed by all of us," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said in his opening remarks after the video tribute was played.

A minute of silence was also observed in memory of the renowned industrialist and philanthropist. Former Tata Group chairperson Tata passed away on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 86. PTI MBI MBI BAL BAL