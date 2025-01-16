Infosys Q3 net profit rises 11.% to Rs 6,806 crore; revenue up 7.6%

New Delhi: IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.46 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 6,106 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review came in at Rs 41,764 crore, 7.58 per cent higher than Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter of FY24, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said.

The company added 5,591 employees during the quarter, bringing the total headcount to 323,379.