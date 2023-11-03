Infosys says step-down subsidiary hit by cyber attack

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) IT company Infosys' step-down subsidiary Infosys McCamish Systems has been hit by a cyber attack, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Advertisment

The cyber incidents led to non-availability of certain applications and systems in Infosys McCamish Systems.

"Infosys McCamish Systems, a subsidiary of Infosys BPM Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited), has become aware of a cybersecurity event resulting in non-availability of certain applications and systems in IMS," the company said.

Infosys said it is working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve the issue.

"Data protection and cybersecurity are of utmost importance to us. We are working with a leading cybersecurity products provider to resolve this at the earliest and have also launched an independent investigation with them to identify potential impact on systems and data," the filing said. PTI PRS TRB