Infosys shares jump nearly 5 pc

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The stock of Infosys jumped nearly 5 per cent on Tuesday after the firm said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

The stock surged 4.70 per cent to Rs 1,500 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it climbed 4.68 per cent to Rs 1,502.80.

Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details.

"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share. PTI SUM SUM DR DR