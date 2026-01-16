Infosys Share Price

New Delhi: Shares of IT services major Infosys jumped over 5 per cent on Friday morning trade after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26.

The stock surged 5.27 per cent to Rs 1,683.45 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock jumped 5.24 per cent to Rs 1,683.70.

The stock was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty firms.

The 30-share BSE Sensex traded 635.48 points higher at 84,018.19 in morning trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty quoted 177.50 points up at 25,843.10.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency, from 2-3 per cent earlier.

Infosys on Wednesday reported a 2.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore in December quarter FY26, primarily weighed down by a one-time exceptional hit of Rs 1,289 crore from the implementation of new Labour Codes.

The company had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 6,806 crore in the same period last year.

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh exuded confidence in the company’s run to become an AI frontrunner and said that a strong momentum is being observed in AI adoption across Infosys’ client base.

“Today, we work with 90 per cent of our largest 200 clients to unlock value with AI. We're currently working on 4,600 AI projects. Our teams have generated over 28 million lines of code using AI. We've built over 500 agents, we are scaling our forward-deployed engineer team,” he said during the company’s earnings call.