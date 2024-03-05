Infosys Springboard, Table Tennis Victoria collaborate to enhance young leaders with skills

New Delhi: IT company Infosys on Tuesday said it has launched a collaborative initiative between Infosys Springboard, the company's digital learning and collaboration platform, and Table Tennis Victoria, an Australian sports organisation.

The initiative aims to enhance young leaders with essential digital skills and community awareness through the leadership programme, the company said.

" Programme participants will be selected from a cohort of over 700 competitive and recreation players under the age of 18 from both metropolitan and regional Victoria. Participants will spend a day at the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne, with hands-on learning experiences across the metaverse, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and how these technologies are shaping sports, our communities, and the world," a company statement said.

The first cohort of junior leaders will participate in the programme in April 2024, according to the statement.

Ashok Mysore, Vice President at Infosys and Regional Head of Delivery and Operations for Australia and New Zealand said that Infosys Springboard and the Infosys Living Lab in Melbourne will provide digital and leadership skills to budding leaders in Victoria.

"Creating a Junior Leadership Programme allows the youth of our sport to take on more responsibilities and have more of an influence on how we operate, bringing a fresh new perspective on how we do things," Chief Executive Officer (interim), of Table Tennis Victoria, Andrew Weiss said.