Infosys stock climbs 1 pc on share buyback programme

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The stock of Infosys ended 1 per cent higher on Friday after the IT services giant said its board has approved the share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,525.55, up 1.06 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it edged higher by 2.32 per cent to Rs 1,544.65.

At the NSE, the stock climbed 1.05 per cent to Rs 1,525.60.

The company's market valuation jumped by Rs 6,685.85 crore to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore.

Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, which reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over Thursday's closing price of Rs 1,509.5 apiece on BSE.

"The Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per equity share," Infosys said in an exchange filing.

At the end of the June 2025 quarter, the company had reported a free cash flow of USD 884 million (around Rs 7,805 crore).

With this, Infosys matches the biggest ever share buyback programme of IT major TCS announced in 2022. TCS had then bought back 4 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 4,500 per equity share for an aggregate consideration of Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys will now seek shareholders' approval to go ahead with the buyback programme.