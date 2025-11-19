Infosys stock climbs nearly 4 pc as co to kick off its largest-ever share buyback of Rs 18,000 cr on Nov 20

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The stock of Infosys climbed nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday after the firm announced that its largest-ever share buyback programme worth Rs 18,000 crore is set to open for subscription on Thursday.

Shares of the firm rallied 3.74 per cent to settle at Rs 1,541.25 on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.85 per cent to Rs 1,542.85.

At the NSE, the stock went up 3.74 per cent to Rs 1,542.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 23,098.48 crore to Rs 6,40,297.11 crore.

The company aims to buy back 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share.

"The eligible shareholders can tender their equity shares during the tendering period, i.e. from November 20, 2025, to November 26, 2025.

"The buyback is being undertaken by the company after taking into account the strategic and operational cash needs of the company in the medium term and for returning surplus funds to the shareholders in an effective and efficient manner in line with its capital allocation policy," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The buyback is divided into two categories: reserved (small shareholders) and the general category. The reservation for small shareholders will be 15 per cent of the number of equity shares that the company proposes to buy back, or their entitlement, whichever is higher.

A small shareholder is someone who holds equity shares having a market value of not more than Rs 2,00,000, as on the record date. There are 25,85,684 small shareholders of Infosys. PTI SUM TRB