Infosys stock end nearly 2 pc higher after strategic tie-up with Anthropic

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Shares of Infosys ended nearly 2 per cent higher on Tuesday after the IT major announced a strategic collaboration with US-based Anthropic to jointly develop and deliver advanced enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The stock snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 1.83 per cent, to close at Rs 1,391.20 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped nearly 5 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,430.95 per share.

The BSE-Focussed IT index gained 0.94 per cent, while the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to settle at 83,450.96.

Analysts said this development is encouraging, as it suggests that next‑generation AI applications are unlikely to disrupt Indian IT companies' business models to the extent initially feared.

"These solutions are expected to be incorporated into both existing and new projects, which should help ease concerns around long‑term business sustainability," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company.

Under the partnership, Infosys and Anthropic will focus initially on the telecommunications sector through a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible," Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys said.

Anthropic Co-Founder and CEO Dario Amodei said, "Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing. Their developers are already using Claude Code to accelerate their work and to create AI agents for industries that demand precision, compliance, and deep domain knowledge." PTI HG HG MR