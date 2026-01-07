Infosys teams up with AWS to push enterprise adoption of Generative AI

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud unit, to drive enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The collaboration brings together Infosys Topaz and Amazon Q Developer to enhance Infosys’ internal operations and drive innovation for clients in sectors including manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Infosys Topaz is an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies while Amazon Q Developer is AWS’s generative AI-powered assistant.

Sandeep Dutta, President, AWS India and South Asia, said: "The combined strengths of Amazon Q and Infosys Topaz will help organisations innovate, achieve operational agility, and unlock differentiated value for their clients." Balakrishna D R, Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals at Infosys said the collaboration with AWS is fundamentally reshaping how enterprise value is created and delivered.

"By integrating Amazon Q Developer with Infosys Topaz, we are not just transforming our internal functions, such as development cycles, but also enabling our clients to reimagine critical functions like HR, recruitment, and vendor management," Balakrishna said.