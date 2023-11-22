Infosys, TK Elevator extend strategic collaboration

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) IT firm Infosys has extended its partnership with mobility company TK Elevator to modernise its digital landscape using generative technologies.

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management, the companies said in a joint statement.

Infosys Executive Vice President and Global Head for Manufacturing Jasmeet Singh said, "As manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes. Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz will serve as the core of TK Elevator’s digital strategy, providing the agility and resilience needed to realise their vision".

The announcement follows several IT companies like LTTS and Wipro sharpening their skill tools with generative artificial intelligence in various segments like healthcare and engineering. PTI GRJ GRJ BAL BAL