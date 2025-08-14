Infosys to acquire 75 pc stake in Telstra subsidiary Versent Group for AUD 233.25 mn

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) IT company Infosys plans to acquire 75 per cent stake in Versent Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Australian telecom firm Telstra, for 233.25 million Australian dollars or about Rs 1,336 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is part of strategic collaboration between Infosys and Telstra to form a joint venture to provide AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.

"Infosys will acquire 75 per cent of the shareholding in Versent Group, Australia's leading Digital Transformation Solutions Provider, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telstra Group, that delivers cloud and digital transformation," the filing said.

The company has acquired a 75 per cent stake for 233.25 million Australian dollars, about Rs 1,336 crore, through a transaction in Telstra Purple Pty, the filing said.

According to the filing, Versent Group is Telstra Purple Pty Ltd and is the integration of Versent, Epicon, Telstra Purple Digital and associated Cloud Access products.

Infosys will have operational control, while Telstra will continue to retain a 25 per cent minority stake in Versent Group.

"This strategic collaboration will see Versent Group's cloud and digital transformation expertise boosted by Infosys' advanced AI capabilities, Cloud, Data and Digital consulting services. The collaboration will leverage Infosys Topaz and cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, as well as the cybersecurity capabilities of The Missing Link," the filing said.

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of fiscal year 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

With a team of 650 engineers, advisors, strategists spread across Australia, Versent Group strengthens Infosys' local presence.

Versent Group primarily serves large blue-chip organizations with established presence in government and education, financial institutions, energy, and the utilities sector. PTI PRS DRR