Infosys to acquire Australian cybersecurity firm The Missing Link for AUD 98 mn

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) IT firm Infosys on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Australian cybersecurity services firm The Missing Link in an all-cash deal of AUD 98 million (about Rs 532 crore).

Infosys will acquire the firm through its wholly-owned subsidiary Infosys Singapore Pte Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first quarter (April-June) of FY26.

The cost of acquisition will be "up to AUD (Australian Dollar) 98 million, including upfront and earnouts, excluding management incentives, and retention bonus," the filing said.

The acquisition strengthens Infosys’ cybersecurity capabilities while bolstering its presence in the fast-growing Australian market, the company said.

"Headquartered in Australia, The Missing Link brings to Infosys, a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals...and a state-of-the-art Global Security Operations Centre (GSOC) adding to the network of Infosys’ global cyber defense centers," it said.

Founded in 1997, The Missing Link is a cybersecurity and cloud services specialist, delivering services across the entire spectrum of IT strategy, technology roadmap, project management, cybersecurity, risk assessments & mitigation and automation services.

"Together with The Missing Link, and our cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, we aim to usher in the new wave of differentiated value to customers, with specialized end-to-end cybersecurity offerings and solutions," Satish HC, EVP, Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said.