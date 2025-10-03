Infosys to modernise Telenor Shared Services' HR ops with Oracle solution

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Infosys will help Telenor Shared Services (TSS) standardise HR processes, increase employee productivity and experience through implementation of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a release said on Friday.

TSS is a global business services organisation that provides systems, services, and support to Telenor Group.

With this collaboration, Infosys will help TSS streamline HR operations and unify its human capital management, financial management, supply chain management, and projects portfolio management on a single platform.

"The resulting end-to-end digital integration will improve data quality and enable better decision-making through dashboards and advanced analytics, reshaping how TSS engages with its partners, suppliers, and employees," the release added. PTI MBI TRB