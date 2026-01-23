Infra development, duty rationalisation key to drive luxury car industry: Audi India

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Focus on infrastructure development, especially roads, along with rationalisation of duties, a stable long-term policy framework, and steps for steady foreign exchange conditions in the upcoming Union Budget will be instrumental in accelerating growth in the luxury car industry, according to Audi India Brand Director, Balbir Singh Dhillon.

The Union Budget 2026 is a pivotal opportunity to further reinforce India's growth momentum and strengthen consumer confidence, especially in the current geopolitical environment, he said in a statement.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on February 1.

"The luxury automobile sector is closely aligned with macroeconomic stability, rising disposable incomes, a conducive business environment, and a buoyant equity market – all of which contribute to positive consumer sentiment," Dhillon noted.

Appreciating the government's constructive steps toward GST and cess simplification and rationalisation, he said, "continued emphasis on infrastructure development – particularly roads and high-speed charging infrastructure – along with rationalisation of taxes/duties, a stable long-term policy framework, and steady foreign exchange conditions will be instrumental in accelerating growth in the luxury car industry." Dhillon further said, "We remain optimistic that the forthcoming budget will serve as a catalyst for boosting overall consumption, including in the luxury automobile segment." PTI RKL DRR