Infra development in Tier 2 cities will stimulate demand for commercial vehicles: Daimler India

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) The continued thrust on infrastructure development especially in Tier II and III cities in the Union budget, would stimulate demand for commercial vehicles while improving logistics efficiency across the country, said a top official of city-based commercial vehicle maker Daimler India Commercial Vehicles.

The budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday "reinforces India's long-term growth narrative by placing manufacturing, infrastructure and supply chain resilience at the centre of economic policy," DICV Chief Financial Officer Alexander Schoen said.

The proposed dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in West Bengal to Surat in Gujarat, spanning key industrial states would strengthen east-west logistics efficiency and reduce freight costs, he said in a company statement here.

"The budget is positive for the commercial vehicle industry, the measures announced create a conducive environment for commercial vehicle manufacturers to invest, innovate and support India's transition towards a more resilient, future-ready mobility ecosystem" he added. PTI VIJ KH