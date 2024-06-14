Infra firm Integra Essentia secures fresh orders of 21 cr

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Integra Essentia on Friday said it has received orders worth Rs 21 crore for its infrastructure and agro-business verticles.

In the infra segment, the company has secured orders from Arochan Projects Pvt Ltd for the supply of high-tensile steel used in construction.

In the agro segment, it has received repeat orders from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and Sarveshwar Overseas Ltd for the supply of various agro products, the company said in a statement.

The orders, valued at Rs 21 crore, will be completed in the current fiscal.

Integra Essentia Ltd (IEL) is engaged in business infrastructure, energy, food and clothing.