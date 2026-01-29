Infra projects see cost overrun of Rs 5.42 lakh cr in December

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Several infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore each registered a cumulative cost overrun of Rs 5.42 lakh crore, according to a monthly government report for December 2025.

The 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects' (worth Rs 150 crore or more) for December last year showed that the revised cost of these 1,392 projects monitored by the statistics ministry stood at Rs 35,10,920 crore compared to their original cost of Rs 29,68,248 crore.

The report did not specify the actual number of projects that are facing cost overrun.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) stated in a press release on Thursday that as of December 2025, 1,392 ongoing infrastructure projects related to 17 central ministries/departments, with a revised cost of Rs 35.10 lakh crore, have been reported on the PAIMANA portal.

As of December 2025, the cumulative expenditure incurred on 1392 under implementation projects stood at Rs 19.01 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 54.1 per cent of the revised project cost.

Out of the 1,392 ongoing infrastructure projects, 469 (33 per cent) have achieved over 80 per cent physical progress, while 221 (16 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent financial completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at advanced stages of implementation.

The Transport & Logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects (896 projects), with revised estimates of Rs 17.70 lakh crore, underscoring the priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The total 1,392 ongoing projects include 585 'mega' projects (worth Rs 1,000 crore and above) with a revised cost of Rs 31.44 lakh crore, and 807 'major' projects (valued between Rs 150 crore and Rs 1,000 crore) amounting to Rs 3.66 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has operationalised a new portal, PAIMANA (Project Assessment, Infrastructure Monitoring & Analytics for Nation-building), for the monitoring of central sector infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, replacing the OCMS-2006 (Online Computerised Monitoring System).

In line with the principle of 'one data, one entry', PAIMANA has been integrated with DPIIT's Integrated Project Monitoring Portal (IPMP/IIG-PMG), enabling automatic information sharing between central ministries/departments. This integration has substantially reduced manual data entry, with about 60 per cent of projects on PAIMANA being updated automatically. PTI KKS HVA