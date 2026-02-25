Infra projects see cost overrun of Rs 5.52 lakh cr in January

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Several infrastructure projects worth above Rs 150 crore each registered a cumulative cost overrun of Rs 5.52 lakh crore, according to a monthly government report for January 2026.

The latest 'Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects' showed that the revised cost of all 1,702 projects, each valued at Rs 150 crore or higher, monitored by the statistics ministry stood at Rs 39,24,534 crore compared to their original cost of Rs 33,71,816 crore.

The report did not specify the actual number of projects that are facing cost overrun.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) stated in a press release on Wednesday that as of January this year, 1,702 ongoing infrastructure projects, with a revised cost of Rs 39.25 lakh crore, are reported on the PAIMANA portal across 17 central ministries/departments.

During the month, three projects were commissioned and 203 additional projects were brought under the monitoring of PAIMANA.

The cumulative expenditure incurred on these projects up to January 2026 stands at Rs 20.02 lakh crore.

Out of the total 1,702 projects, 645 (38 per cent) have achieved over 80 per cent progress, while 240 (14 per cent) have crossed 80 per cent completion, reflecting that a substantial portion of projects are at advanced stages of implementation.

The transport & logistics sector accounts for the highest number of ongoing projects at 1,180, with revised estimates of Rs 20.65 lakh crore, underscoring priority to connectivity-driven infrastructure growth.

The total ongoing projects include 695 mega projects (costing Rs 1,000 crore and above) with a revised cost of Rs 29 lakh crore, and 1,007 major projects (worth below Rs 1,000 crore and up to Rs 150 crore) amounting to Rs 4.72 lakh crore.

As of January 2026, the cumulative expenditure incurred on these 1,702 under implementation projects stands at Rs 20.02 lakh crore, accounting for approximately 51.01 per cent of the revised project cost.

Physical and financial progress broadly move in tandem, with a large number of projects being at the initial (0–20 per cent) and advanced (81–100 per cent) stages, indicating a pipeline of newly-started projects alongside many nearing completions.

While physical progress exceeds financial progress in the 81–100 per cent range, financial progress is relatively higher in the early stages, reflecting upfront expenditure patterns in project implementation.

The ministry-wise data showed that the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways accounts for the highest number of 863 projects (50 per cent), having a 20 per cent share of total project cost at Rs 8.1 lakh crore.

The Ministry of Railways is implementing 249 projects (15 per cent), and has the largest share of total project cost at Rs 8.5 lakh crore (22 per cent).

Ministry of Coal accounts for implementing 126 projects (7 per cent), with a total project cost of Rs 2.14 lakh crore (6 per cent).

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, and the Department of Water Resources, River Development & GR are implementing 110, 102, 56, and 47 projects, with associated costs of Rs 5.03 lakh crore, Rs 5.28 lakh crore, Rs 3.96 lakh crore, and Rs 1.98 lakh crore, respectively.

The remaining 149 projects (9 per cent), with a total cost of Rs 3.98 lakh crore (10 per cent), are distributed across various ministries/departments, including higher education, civil aviation, steel, telecommunications, labour & employment, ports, shipping & waterways, health & family welfare, mines, DPIIT, and sports.

Sector-wise data showed that the transport & logistics related projects account for 53 of the total revised cost at Rs 20.65 lakh crore across 1,180 projects.

The energy sector follows with 28 per cent of the aggregated revised cost (Rs 10.84 lakh crore) across 218 projects.

Communication infrastructure, with a project cost of Rs 2.74 lakh crore (7 per cent) across 14 projects, represents targeted interventions aimed at strengthening digital connectivity.

Water and sanitation projects account for Rs 2.03 lakh crore (5 per cent) across 70 projects.

Social and commercial infrastructure, comprising 74 projects with a revised project cost of Rs 0.79 lakh crore (2 per cent), reflects selective investments in education, healthcare, real estate, and tourism, hospitality and wellness.

Projects classified under 'others', amounting to Rs 2.18 lakh crore (5 per cent) across 146 projects, indicate diversification across sectors such as coal, steel, metals, and mining.

During January 2026, three projects were commissioned, including major ones in railway, power and petroleum & natural gas.

Notable commissioned projects include the third railway line of 291 km between Patratu-Sonnagar worth Rs 8,975 crore, and the "transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C" worth Rs 2,821 crore. PTI KKS HVA