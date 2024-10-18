Infrastructure projects help in boosting tourism, creating jobs, says Gadkari

Panaji, Oct 18 (PTI) Infrastructure projects like new expressways and facilities at tourist sites are helping boost tourism and create more jobs, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

In a message to a conference organised by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) in Goa, the minister pointed out that the hospitality sector was crucial for the country's economic growth.

Gadkari's message was read out on the second and last day of the conference which brings together hoteliers, restaurateurs and experts to explore topics ranging from sustainability to new-age restaurant trends, aimed at improving business operations and growth in India's hospitality industry.

The minister expressed strong support for the hospitality sector and added it provides vast employment opportunities and is crucial to economy.

"Our country is focusing on developing religious and tourist destinations to boost tourism and create more jobs. Additionally, infrastructure projects like new expressways and facilities at tourist sites are helping boost tourism, which in turn creates more jobs," he added.

Gadkari maintained the Union government is developing 18 more tourist destinations, with many projects nearing completion, which will further enhance tourism.

"Nowadays, people are visiting not only pilgrimage sites, but also modern cities and exclusive tourist locations," he emphasised.

The second day of the convention featured several insightful sessions focused on key trends shaping the hospitality industry.

Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism at the Union Ministry of Tourism, said, "We must rethink our approach to attracting international wedding tourism by offering a seamless experience for foreign guests." Direct flight connectivity, simplified visa processes, and curated, unique itineraries will make India the ultimate wedding destination, she opined.

With 54 per cent of people in India spending over Rs 10 lakh on marriages and an average guest size of 525, the 'Big Fat Indian Wedding' has evolved into a creative economic force, Sinha said.

"This market, second only to China, presents immense opportunities for growth. Weddings in India are not just events, but cultural showcases, and the industry can greatly benefit from promoting honeymoon packages and milestone celebrations here," she noted.

Chander Baljee, CMD of Royal Orchid Hotels, discussed the future of hospitality, highlighting the need for businesses to stay agile and embrace digitalization to remain competitive. PTI RPS RSY