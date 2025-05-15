Ingenious e-Brain plans to expand global footprint

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Gurugram-based research advisory and management consulting firm Ingenious e-Brain on Thursday announced its strategic global expansion plans to enter Japan, Brazil, the Middle East, Australia, and other European countries.
With aggressive global expansion, elevating AI and futuristic technology scalability and entering new segments, the company eyes bigger chunk of global consulting market pie, a company statement said.
Currently operating in key markets such as India, the US, UK, and Germany, the firm aims to extend its international footprint by entering Japan, Brazil, the Middle East, Australia, and other European countries.
The global management consulting industry was valued at USD 316.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 811.3 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.2 per cent, it said.
Ingenious e-Brain assists businesses in future-proofing their operations by addressing complex challenges with sustainable, strategic, and expert-led solutions.
With a global network of over 300 domain experts, analysts, scientists, and consultants across 5 offices in 4 countries, the company brings world-class research capabilities and offer a broad spectrum of solutions backed by technology-enabled research and analytics methods, it said.
"Our global expansion journey is well underway, and the next 3–5 years will be pivotal in accelerating this momentum," said CEO Deepti Tayal.
"Our global expansion journey is well underway, and the next 3–5 years will be pivotal in accelerating this momentum," said CEO Deepti Tayal.

"We are already partnering with leading businesses across regions, delivering innovative solutions that drive transformative growth and set new standards in operational excellence. As we move forward, our focus remains on becoming the most trusted growth partner—leveraging advanced AI capabilities to provide tailored strategies that empower clients worldwide to lead and thrive in their markets," she added.