Ingersoll Rand inaugurates Rs 170-cr facility in Gujarat

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Air compressors, life science and industrial solutions provider Ingersoll Rand on Tuesday announced expansion of its footprint in India with the inauguration of its Rs 170-crore new manufacturing unit at Sanand in Gujarat.

The new manufacturing facility represents one of Ingersoll Rand's most significant investments in India and is expected to begin production by the fourth quarter of FY2025, the company said in a statement.

In the first phase, the site will have an annual capacity of over 24,000 units per annum, with further phased investment planned to support expansion, it added.

"India is one of our fastest-growing markets, and the Sanand facility gives us the scale, flexibility, and technology to serve our customers better," company Senior Vice President and General Manager, Compression Systems and Services EMEIA, Gareth Topping said.

Further, he said, "This investment underscores our multi-brand, multi-channel strategy and strengthens our ability to serve customers in the region more effectively, drive innovation, and uphold global standards of manufacturing precision." Ingersoll Rand India Managing Director, Sunil Khanduja said, "...this investment reinforces our commitment to the region, enabling delivery of advanced global technologies tailored for local needs. The facility highlights our focus on sustainable manufacturing, world-class talent, and India's growing role in global innovation." PTI RKL SHW