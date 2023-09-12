Ingka Centers signs pact with Le Marche for store at Lykli meeting place

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Ingka Centres, part of Ikea's retail operator Ingka Group, on Tuesday, said it has signed an agreement with DS group-owned supermarket chain Le Marche to open a store for its meeting place Lykli at Gurugram.

Ingka Centres will open its first retail centre in India in late 2025 in Gurugram, in which it is investing 400 million euros (around Rs 3,500 crore).

Earlier, this year, Ingka Centres said the leading film exhibitor PVR INOX will operate a nine-screen movie multiplex at Lykli.

The name Lykli comes from 'lycklig', a Swedish word for 'happy' and it was chosen by its future customers in India.

The meeting place will be anchored by IKEA and has been designed to meet local needs with a playful blend of dining and entertainment complemented by a diverse retail selection of both global and local brands.

Ingka Centres offers shopping places, office space, food and beverage outlets and social activities collaborating with the local community.