Initial testing of Banswara atomic power project expected by FY33: Naik

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The initial testing of first unit of Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) in Rajasthan is expected by FY33, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

The 4×700 MW project is a joint venture between NTPC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL).

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for MBRAPP in Banswara, Rajasthan to be set up at a total cost of Rs 42,000 crore.

Overall, NTPC will set up 30 gigawatt(GW) of nuclear capacity through joint venture as well as on standalone basis by 2047, Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The 30 GW is a part of the government's decision of having 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

Anu Shakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and NPCIL, is establishing the project, he informed the Lower House.

"The current projections envisage initial testing of MBRAPP's first 700 MW unit by FY 2032-33," Naik said.

Besides, NTPC Ltd formed a wholly-owned nuclear subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited (NPUNL) in January last year under the Companies Act after getting requisite clearances, the minister said.