Initiative launched to curb pollution through Paddy waste conversion

Chandigarh, Oct 23 (PTI) As north India grapples with deteriorating air quality post-harvest season, a large-scale initiative to curb stubble burning is underway by converting agricultural waste into clean energy, a renewable company said on Thursday.

Targeting regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, where stubble burning contributes significantly to seasonal smog, this drive aims to reduce pollution at the source while supporting rural livelihoods, it added.

SAEL Industries Ltd (SAEL), an integrated renewable energy company, announced that it is expecting to procure 20 lakh tonnes of paddy waste with the onset of the harvesting season this year and convert it into clean electricity through its fuel aggregator.

This scale of paddy-waste procurement drive addresses the pressing concern of stubble burning and agri waste management, the company said.

SAEL has a portfolio of 11 WTE plants across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, totalling 165 MW (including one Under Construction project in Rajasthan).

As per the Indian Journal of Agronomy, India produces about 500 million tonnes of crop residue annually, out of which 140 million tonnes remain unutilised, and 92 million tonnes are burnt in open air, causing serious air pollution and health issues to the people in the Northern states of India, the company said.

A sustainable way to convert agricultural residue into electricity is one of the preferred ways of managing this problem.

Laxit Awla, CEO and Executive Director, SAEL Industries, said, "Crop residue represents an underutilised opportunity, environmentally, socially, and economically. By converting agricultural waste into clean energy, we're not only making an attempt at creating new income avenues for farmers but also attempting to tackle the issue of stubble burning".

"This initiative helps preserve soil health, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and decrease dependence on fossil fuel imports while contributing to a more resilient and sustainable energy grid."