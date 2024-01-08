Inland Waterways Development Council pegs Rs 45,000 cr to develop river cruise tourism

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC), under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) on Monday said an investment of Rs 45,000 crore will be required by 2047 to redevelop river cruise tourism in the country.

Of this, the statement said an estimated Rs 35,000 crore has been earmarked for cruise vessels and another Rs 10,000 crore for the development of cruise terminal infrastructure by 2047.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday chaired the first inland waterways development council meeting in Kolkata and launched 'Harit Nauka' guidelines, along with the 'River Cruise Tourism Roadmap'.

To ramp up inland waterways for cargo trade, an investment of Rs 15,200 crore has been arrived at the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) in Mumbai in October 2023, the statement said.

"To resuscitate our waterways, IWDC is making an attempt with a modern approach, clear strategy and towards a goal to ensure sustainable development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat by the end of Amrit Kal," Sonowal said.

The meet was held on board vessel MV Ganges Queen at the Kolkata Dock Complex.

According to the statement, the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata, which was in losses in 2014, has been turned around and this year it will achieve a net surplus of over Rs 550 crore for FY24.