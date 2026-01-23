Inland waterways key pillar of India’s logistics transformation: Union Minister Sonowal

Kochi, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said inland waterways have emerged as a strategic pillar of India’s transport and logistics transformation, easing road congestion, reducing logistics costs and strengthening ease of doing business.

He was addressing the third meeting of the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC 3.0), held here.

Sonowal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special impetus to inland waterways, leading to their integration into the country’s multimodal logistics framework.

"Today, under the visionary leadership of Modiji, inland waterways have become a strategic pillar of India’s multimodal logistics framework. Guided by this vision, rivers are no longer viewed merely as natural resources but as economic lifelines driving growth, sustainability and connectivity," he said.

India’s inland waterways are emerging as a powerful multiplier of green growth, digital transformation and tourism-led development, the union minister said.

"With rapid expansion in cargo movement, passenger services and cruise tourism, our rivers are becoming engines of sustainable mobility and economic opportunity," Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

By integrating clean-energy vessels, smart navigation systems and world-class passenger infrastructure, the government is unlocking the full potential of waterways to reduce logistics costs, cut emissions and create new livelihoods, he said.

Citing the Kochi Water Metro as a successful model, Sonowal said the government is committed to replicating similar urban water transport systems in cities including Guwahati, Varanasi, Patna, Tezpur and Dibrugarh.

"The success of initiatives such as the Kochi Water Metro shows how rivers can transform urban mobility. We are committed to replicating this model across cities, ensuring that India’s waterways drive inclusive growth on the path to Viksit Bharat," he said.

Sonowal said special emphasis was being placed on the Northeast, where inland waterways projects are expected to significantly boost connectivity, trade, tourism and the livelihoods of riverine communities.

"The Northeast holds a central place in India’s inland waterways vision. With its vast river network, the region has the potential to emerge as a major hub for sustainable transport, trade and tourism," he said.

Sonowal said the government plans to develop 85 jetties across the Northeast at an investment exceeding Rs 500 crore, which would strengthen regional logistics integration and create new livelihood opportunities.

He added that inland waterways would not only bring the region closer to national markets but also unlock its role as a gateway for growth, prosperity and regional integration.

Kerala’s vast backwater and canal network was highlighted during the council meeting as a major opportunity for inland waterways development.

The council was informed about the Inland Waterways Authority of India’s (IWAI) initiative to conduct feasibility studies for urban water transport in 18 cities, including Guwahati, Varanasi, Patna, Tezpur and Dibrugarh, according to a press release.

It was also apprised of major new projects worth over Rs 900 crore.

Asset procurement worth over Rs 465 crore was also announced to enhance navigability, safety and year-round operations.

According to the release, cargo movement on national waterways increased from 18 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 145.84 million tonnes in 2024-25, while the number of operational national waterways grew tenfold from three to 32.

The number of luxury river cruise vessels increased from five to 25, reflecting growing confidence among industry stakeholders, investors and state governments. The number of operational terminals rose from 15 to 25, while floating jetties increased from 30 to 100.

The day-long meeting was attended by ministers from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. PTI TBA SSK