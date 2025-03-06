Innoterra acquires Fasal's fresh produce distribution biz, expanding footprint in India

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Swiss-Indian agri tech platform Innoterra on Thursday said it has acquired the fresh produce distribution business of Fasal, a precision agriculture and digital farming company, to expand its presence in Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
The acquisition gives Innoterra access to Fasal's 85,000-acre farmer network, which is expected to double its distribution routes and drive projected revenue growth of 30-35 per cent, the company said in a statement.
"We will continue pursuing strategic acquisitions to scale our business while prioritizing operational efficiency and financial sustainability," Innoterra India Business Head and Managing Director Avinash Kasinathan said.
By tapping into Fasal's farmer network, particularly in bananas and pomegranates, Innoterra expects up to an 80 per cent increase in fruit distribution.
The company plans to extend its Farmlink platform into non-perishables and staples such as rice and spices, Kasinathan added.
Following the acquisition, Fasal will focus on advancing its precision agriculture technologies and expanding farmer support initiatives.
"This transition allows us to sharpen our focus on precision agriculture, driving smarter and more sustainable farming solutions," Fasal Co-Founder and CEO Shailendra Tiwari said.
