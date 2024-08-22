Innoterra expands premium cattle feed line, eyes pan-India presence

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Swiss-Indian agri-tech platform Innoterra on Thursday announced the expansion of its subsidiary MilkLane's Aayush cattle feed business, launching two new premium products and outlining plans for nationwide growth.

The company introduced Aayush Supreme and Aayush Vardhan, containing 22 per cent and 24 per cent crude protein respectively, aimed at the premium segment of the cattle feed market.

Innoterra, in a statement, said the new feed products, enriched with bypass fat, protein, yeast, enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, are designed to boost milk quality and cattle health.

The firm currently operates two automated plants in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, with plans to add two more by the end of fiscal year 2025. It aims to double its network of farmers, retailers, and distributors in the same period.

"We are poised to double our network of farmers, retailers, and distributors by FY2025," said Avinash Kasinathan, Head of India Business at Innoterra.

MilkLane's Aayush Cattle Feed currently works with over 10,000 farmers, 250 retailers, and 50 distributors.

The brand has a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, with plans to expand into Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana this year.

The company identified Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh as future expansion areas, aiming for a pan-India presence.

Innoterra did not disclose the financial details of the expansion plans.