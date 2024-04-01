Innova Solutions launches India-specific service for GCCs

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Global technology services company Innova Solutions on Monday launched Innova Orion, an India-specific service for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), aiming to assist GCCs by offering them customised solutions.

It is aimed at strengthening the company's positioning in the Indian market and capitalising on the growing influx of GCCs, a company statement said.

"Innova Orion is set to provide customised services to GCCs, addressing their varying needs at different value chain stages -- maturity, tenure, and operating models," it said.

According to a Nasscom report on GCCs, by 2030, more than half of the world's top 2,000 companies are expected to have their GCCs in India, with a projected total of over 2,400 centres.

"Innova Solutions aims to double its revenues in the next 3-5 years. With the launch of Innova Orion, the company is expecting 30-40 per cent of APAC growth to come from this offering," Pradeep Yadlapati, President, APAC Strategic Business Unit, and India Country Head, Innova Solutions, said. PTI ANK TRB